Muskogee County District Court 08.19.22

gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Willie Holmes Jr., 66, and Linda Lu Holmes, 59, both of Muskogee.

Hayden Gail Perry, 26, of Fort Gibson, and Courtney Elizabeth McCoy, 26, of Muskogee.

Protective orders

Madison Nicole Rice, et al. vs. Rosemarie Pratt, Aug. 31.

Darmata Liles vs. Sean Henson, Sept. 8.

Tammy Elizabeth Robbins, et al. vs. George Leon Robbins, Sept. 8.

Civil suits

Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex rel. vs.:

• Danie Lolles, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

• Tiffany Thornton, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. vs. Noah Rodgers, petition for judgment, in excess of $4,771.69.

Arvest Bank vs. Johny S. Minter, et al., foreclosure.

Matthew S. Bryan, et al. vs. heirs of Jerry A. White, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba Village Easy Apartments vs. Rogerick Jackson, et al., $1,049.42, Aug. 29.

Manhattan Apartments vs. Fay White, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 23.

Initial appearances

BREHON, Britney. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Sept. 13.

ECKARD, Caleb. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 1.

FULSOM, Reginald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 1.

SOURIE, Jerrell Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.

VARGAS, Rachel. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.

Revocation

ALBERS, Tyler. Indecent exposure (three counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 26.

DUI arrest

WADE, Taylor Morgan. Driving under the influence; failure to stay in lane. Fort Gibson arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video