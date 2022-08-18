Muskogee County District Court 08.19.22

Marriage licenses
Willie Holmes Jr., 66, and Linda Lu Holmes, 59, both of Muskogee.
Hayden Gail Perry, 26, of Fort Gibson, and Courtney Elizabeth McCoy, 26, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Madison Nicole Rice, et al. vs. Rosemarie Pratt, Aug. 31.
Darmata Liles vs. Sean Henson, Sept. 8.
Tammy Elizabeth Robbins, et al. vs. George Leon Robbins, Sept. 8.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex rel. vs.:
• Danie Lolles, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Tiffany Thornton, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. vs. Noah Rodgers, petition for judgment, in excess of $4,771.69.
Arvest Bank vs. Johny S. Minter, et al., foreclosure.
Matthew S. Bryan, et al. vs. heirs of Jerry A. White, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Village Easy Apartments vs. Rogerick Jackson, et al., $1,049.42, Aug. 29.
Manhattan Apartments vs. Fay White, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 23.
Initial appearances
BREHON, Britney. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
ECKARD, Caleb. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
FULSOM, Reginald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
SOURIE, Jerrell Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
VARGAS, Rachel. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
Revocation
ALBERS, Tyler. Indecent exposure (three counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 26.
DUI arrest
WADE, Taylor Morgan. Driving under the influence; failure to stay in lane. Fort Gibson arrest.
