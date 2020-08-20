Muskogee County District Court 08.20.20

Initial appearances
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 8.
DEITRICK, Summer Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, second and subsequent offense. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
GLENN, Brea Sharell. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
Dismissal
MAXWELL, Gerald Lamont aka MAXWELL, Gerald Lamount. Shooting with intent to kill. Pending further investigation.
DUI arrest
KLEIER, Bonita. Aggravated driving under the influence; speeding. OHP arrest.
