Marriage licenses
Jonathan Michell Arnold Jr., 23, and Elise Kayleigh Howerton, 20, both of Muskogee.
Terry Eugene Pierce Sr., 65, and Susan Anne Hosley, 65, both of Muskogee.
Jesus Garcia Chavez, 40, and Ana Lucrecia Rodriguez Murackawa, 40, both of Muskogee.
Billy Joe Wagner, 39, and Nicole Ann Barker, 40, both of Muskogee.
Jonathan Wayne Alexander, 37, and Julie Ann Harris, 36, both of Gore.
Decotah Lee Alread, 21, and Stormey Diane Hargrove, 22, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Progressive Car Finance vs. Scott Wilson, petition for judgment, $10,568.31.
Oliphant Financial LLC vs. Linda Workman, petition for judgment, $4,988.74.
In re: Aston Rachelle Jaramillo, lost title.
In re: Brian Mayfield, lost title.
In re: Kevin Hawkins, lost title.
In re: Devon Logue, lost title.
Efrain Zepeda-Alverez vs. State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al., petition for modified driver license.
Small claims
Ryan R. Brown vs. Martin Turner, $3,693, Sept. 22.
Brentwood Extended Care and Rehab vs. Mark C. McGugin, $8,678, Sept. 22.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Megan A. Vanworth, et al., $1,515, Sept. 15.
Protective order
Delilah Lavon Mason vs. Moses E. Gilbert, Sept. 8.
Initial appearances
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
BLACK, Karen aka PATTERSON, Karen. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
GARZA, Victoria M. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
GRIFFIN, Brandy. Grand larceny; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 3.
WARD, Jesse Bernard. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Sept. 2.
Acceleration
WARD, Jesse Bernard. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Heawring Sept. 2.
Dismissal
THOMPSON, Brandon Michael. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; shooting with intent to kill. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
FAVORS, Taylor. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
