Initial appearances
ASHING, Trevor Shane. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
BLAIR, John Kevin. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
LOGAN, Brian David. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 5.
LONDON, Jerry Leroy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
LOVE, Dallas Ray. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
LOWE, Neko Ramone. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; speeding — posted zone. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
ROBINSON, Dustin Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
TRIMBLE, Christopher L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
WARREN, Logan William. Larceny from the house; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
Dismissal
STUBBLEFIELD, Mark Wayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of stolen vehicle. Per plea agreement.
Sentencings
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; domestic abuse — prior pattern of abuse; petit larceny; attempted robbery by force or fear. Two 10-year, one five-year and one 30-day concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
CARTER, Troy Eugene. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). One six-year and a one-year concurrent sentence.
CLARK, Jonathan Lee. Child sexual abuse. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
EDWARDS Jr., Steven L. Grand larceny. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
HARRIS, Joshua David. Outraging public decency. Six months suspended. Fined $250.
MONROY, Otto. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Three years in prison. Fined $500.
ODERMAN, William Lee. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; public intoxication. One seven-year, a one-year and a 30-days concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $600.
PATINO-Santana, Ricardo. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Four years suspended. Fined $500.
SHERE Jr., Richard E. Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
SHERFIELD, Davieuan T. Falsely personate another to create liability. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
WALKER, Danya Mae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
Commented
