Gavel
Nastco

Marriage licenses

Christian Lawrence Taylor, 23, and Valerie Nicole Chavez, 20, both of Muskogee.

Robert London Knight, 20, and Kelsi B. Mae Delong, 20, both of Muskogee.

Jason Lee Looper, 44, and Melinda Lynn Hartness, 49, both of Warner.

Protective orders

Anthony Mark Henze, et al. vs. Crystal Renee Davis, Sept. 14.

Brandy N. Kucera, et al. vs. David Joseph Lyons, Sept. 14.

Civil suits

In re: Brittney Rae Hargrove, petition for name change.

In re: Roy Petree, lost titles.

In re: Regina Phillips, lost title.

Discover Bank vs:

• Christie Brown, petition for judgment, $9,161.84.

• Brookelen Bailey, petition for judgment, $6,488.89.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs.:

• Sharon Oliver, petition for judgment, $12,785.06.

• Monica Pryor, petition for judgment, $4,247.27.

• Khaleelah Baxter, petition for judgment, $2,122.15.

Firstar Bank vs. Justin Middleton, et al., petition for judgment, $14,781.46.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Nanci L. Johnson, petition for judgment, $12,188.33.

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Christopher Hatton, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.

Small claims

Heirich Investments vs. Oklahoma Affordable Insurance, $1,125, Sept.12.

Initial appearances

GUINN, Garrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.

MARTIN, Edna Jean. Possession of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.

DUI arrest

ARAUJO, Marisa Lynn. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video