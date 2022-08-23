Marriage licenses
Christian Lawrence Taylor, 23, and Valerie Nicole Chavez, 20, both of Muskogee.
Robert London Knight, 20, and Kelsi B. Mae Delong, 20, both of Muskogee.
Jason Lee Looper, 44, and Melinda Lynn Hartness, 49, both of Warner.
Protective orders
Anthony Mark Henze, et al. vs. Crystal Renee Davis, Sept. 14.
Brandy N. Kucera, et al. vs. David Joseph Lyons, Sept. 14.
Civil suits
In re: Brittney Rae Hargrove, petition for name change.
In re: Roy Petree, lost titles.
In re: Regina Phillips, lost title.
Discover Bank vs:
• Christie Brown, petition for judgment, $9,161.84.
• Brookelen Bailey, petition for judgment, $6,488.89.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs.:
• Sharon Oliver, petition for judgment, $12,785.06.
• Monica Pryor, petition for judgment, $4,247.27.
• Khaleelah Baxter, petition for judgment, $2,122.15.
Firstar Bank vs. Justin Middleton, et al., petition for judgment, $14,781.46.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Nanci L. Johnson, petition for judgment, $12,188.33.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Christopher Hatton, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Heirich Investments vs. Oklahoma Affordable Insurance, $1,125, Sept.12.
Initial appearances
GUINN, Garrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
MARTIN, Edna Jean. Possession of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
DUI arrest
ARAUJO, Marisa Lynn. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.