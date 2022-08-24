Marriage licenses
Kennedy Jay Cook, 20, and Blayne Ashleigh Bolinger, 22, both of Fort Gibson.
James Arthur Cameron, 54, and Jacqueline Michelle Umana, 30, both of Muskogee.
Ryan Patrick Thomson, 41, and Katy Dawn Thomson, 39, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
David Lee Siedlik vs. Tiffany Michelle Johnson, Sept 15.
Mary Lou Lyons vs. Jordan M. Presley, Sept. 15.
Small claims
Town of Haskell vs. Lewis Gonzales, $2,238, Sept. 19.
Mary L. Lyons vs. Jordan Presley, $3,500, Sept. 21.
Total Management, LLC vs.:
• Michael Spears, $1,500, Sept. 21.
• Brandon Smith, et al., $1,800, Sept. 21.
Edward Tom Davis vs. Jessica Davis, et al., replevin, Sept. 7.
Initial appearances
CRAWFORD, Byron Darnell. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
HAMPTON, Matt. Feloniously pointing firearm; false reporting of crime. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
JORDAN, Daniel Ray. Entering with intent to steal copper; possession of controlled substance (marijuana). Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
PRATT, Rosmarie A. Stalking. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
SCHWINN, Stephen Christopher. Third-degree burglary (seven counts). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
TAYLOR, Virgil L. Indecent exposure; public intoxication; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
