Marriage licenses
Dustin Lee Lewis Taylor, 36, and Kimberly Nicole Hayward, 33, both of Muskogee.
Justin Lloyd Miller, 29, and Alexus Jayde Miller, 23, both from Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Kimberly Harris vs. Ronald Harris, incompatibility.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village vs:
• Christopher Acosta, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 12.
• Bobby Scoggins, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 12.
• Jackie Green, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 12.
Elizabeth Hammons vs. Art Welch, $2,000. Sept 23.
Initial appearances
ENGLISH, Miran Ezell. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 8.
ROSS, Julie Etta. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 8.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray. Robbery with a weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 2.
Dismissal
PROCTOR, Austin LaRidge. First-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
LINDSAY, Adam Wayne. Intimidation of witness; larceny from house; possession of controlled dangerous substance - second and subsequent offense (two counts); endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material w/intent to manufacture; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000. Hearing Sept. 1.
NORSEWORTHY, Cody Don. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $2,500. Hearing Sept. 2.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $50,000. Hearing Sept. 2.
Sentencings
HENDERSON Jr., Norman Patrick. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. One six-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
KNOWLES, Justin Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. One 10-year sentence with all but first two years suspended and one one-year concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $500.
McFARLAND, Ricky Allen. Eluding a police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving under suspension; operate a defective vehicle; second-degree burglary. Two 15-year, two one-year and one 10-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $200.
