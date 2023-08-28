Initial appearances
BASRALIAN, Bo Justis aka BASRALIAN, Bo Justus. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $6,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
BAUGHMAN, Kenneth Edward. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
ESPINOZA-LOPEZ, Isidro aka PEREZ-LOPEZ, Isaias Marrquin. Third-degree burglary (two counts); robbery with a weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
GRAVES, Jason Paul. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding Aug. 28.
LARANGIERA, Timothy. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
Dismissals
DEVER, Kevin William, Third-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One four-year and a one-year sentence in prison.
JONES, Davaun. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; possession of firearm with deface serial number; contributing to delinquency of a minor; obstructing an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One 10-year, one five-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
MOATS, Daniel Lee. Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses (two counts); attempted larceny of merchandise from retailer; larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts). Three five-ear, one 30-month and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
MOSS, Jesse Wayne. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. One three-year sentence in prison. Fined $250.
Revocation
BAUGHMAN, Kenneth Edward. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); resisting an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $500. Hearing Sept. 7.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Jeremy Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer. County arrest.
CROCKER, Christopher Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no insurance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
DORSAL, Ryan Donald. Driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked (four counts); failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
HARJO, Matthew Ryan. Driving under the influence — second offense in 10 years; leaving the scene of an accident; driving under suspension. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
LATIMER, Alan Blake. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. OHP arrest.
STILLS, Rodney Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
WILLIAMS Jr., Ray Martin. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. OHP arrest.
