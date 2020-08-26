Muskogee County District Court 08.26.20

Civil suits
In re: Robert Dale Woodard, petition for change of name.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Troy Buckhanan, et al., petition for judgment, $10,337.85.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs. Traci Nicole Torix, et al., $639, Sept. 9.
NFIW Ventures LLC vs. Nadine Harrington, $1,700, Sept. 14.
Port City Acres vs.:
• Darren Hannah, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 14.
• Veronica Ervin, $489, Sept. 14.
GMCF vs. Destiny Casey, $615, Sept. 14.
Honor Heights Towers vs.:
• Jeremiah Stringer, $1,175, Sept. 14.
• Kimberly Robertson, $425, Sept. 14.
• Marvin Brownlee, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 14.
• Mona Dycles, $629, Sept. 14.
• Diane Kinsto, $1,085, Sept. 14.
Elite Auto Providers vs.:
• Deborah Sue Clayton, $2,872.34, Sept. 23.
• Jamie Beth Robinson, $2,777.51, Sept. 23.
• Charles Laverne Mingo, $3,624.56, Sept. 23.
• Gatlan Ray Morris, et al., $2,438.93, Sept. 23.
• Judy Villalobos, $5,049.71, Sept. 23.
BRL Properties LLC vs. Jason Wright, $683, Sept. 14.
APFSDEMM Inc. vs.:
• Kyla Winthrop, $625, Sept. 14.
• Katherine Grounds, $537, Sept. 14.
Initial appearances
BRATTON, Sarah Emily. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.
SMITH, Logan James. First-degree robbery. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.
Dismissals
BERRY, Wesley Blake. Eluding causing accident/attempting to elude police officer; first-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
CLARK, Addison Paige. First-degree manslaughter; driving under the influence - great bodily injury; transporting an open container; failure to yield; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
FOSTER, Adrian Lasean. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
MILLER, Michael Wayne. Child abuse (five counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
ROSS, Gage Hayden. Shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
CANADY, Justin Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; speeding - posted zone. Sentenced Aug. 19. Two concurrent one-year suspended sentences. Fined $470.
WALKER, Derick Dewayne. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; petit larceny; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced Aug. 18. One four-year, two one-year and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
DUI arrests
BLAKESLEE, Michael Glen. Speeding; aggravated driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
FOWLER Jr., John Michael. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
KELLEY, Matthew Loy. Drive with breath alcohol content or .08 or more; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Colby. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
KLEIER, Bonita. Aggravated driving under the influence; speeding. OHP arrest.
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Drive under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving. City arrest.
PHAM, Quoc. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
ZEFERINO, Ramon. Drive under the influence of alcohol; eluding police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage. OHP arrest.
