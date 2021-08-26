Marriage licenses
Randy Rumaldo Reyes, 22, and Shawntia Imani Johnson, 22, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Levi Scott, 18, and Tara Jesse Lanning, 18, both of Muskogee.
Jordan Bailey Starr, 24, and Jillian Grace Guinn, 21, both of Muskogee.
Charles Scott Green, 36, and Kacee Nicola Caro, 27, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Kelsey D. Roberts vs. James Logan Highful, Sept. 16.
Civil suits
In re: Ronald R. Johnson, lost title.
In re: Ethan Weston, lost title.
In re: Gary Wayne Shipman, lost title.
In re: Reputation Services and Manufacturing, lost title.
In re: Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City, lost title.
In re: Timothy Truelove, lost title.
In re: Mark Reed, lost title.
In re: First United Bank and Trust Co., lost title.
In re: Patrick Herriman, lost title.
In re: Billy D. Jones, lost title.
In re: Bessie Eugenia Miller, lost title.
In re: Cameron Falls, lost title.
In re: Kevin Davis, lost title.
In re: Jim Baker, lost title.
In re: Kody Bill Clark, lost title.
In re: Chad Vincent Etenburn, lost title.
In re: Louis Cox, lost title.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Cavalry SPC I, LLC vs. Bill Lenski, petition for judgment, $1,143.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs:
• Stephanie Barnoski, petition for judgment, $2,327.
• Gary D. Cartwright, petition for judgment, $3,756.
• Amanda L. Cowett, petition for judgment, $3,048.
• Breanna L. Farr, petition for judgment, $3,630.
• Ginger A. Griffith, petition for judgment, $5,221.
• Kristen B. Page, petition for judgment, $2,134.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Latoya T. Colbert, et al. $1,134, Sept. 29.
Action Loan vs. Jackie Lee Parker, $704, Sept. 29.
Guillermo Hernandez vs. Crystal Dawn Braun, $1,500, Sept. 8.
Jerolyn Threats vs. Lucrisha London, $4,200, Sept. 8.
Elite Auto Providers LLC vs. Jodie Lamont Simpson, $3,133, Sept. 29.
Initial appearances
ELLER, Jon Derek. Kidnapping; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; first-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 3.
FAVORS, Taylor James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 5.
GOODREAU, Joseph Andrew. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept 28.
HEAD, James Wade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 30.
MARSHALL Jr., Thomas Earl. First-degree rape (by force or fear); assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.
MEDINA, Manuel Delgado. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
MEISSNER, Joseph Adam. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 30.
SHANKS, Veronica Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 5.
WARD, Amanda Louise. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 5.
WATKINS, Ronald Dean. Trafficking in illegal drugs; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag decal; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
WILDCAT, Kyle Wade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 5.
Dismissals
EVANS, Charles Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Complaining witness failed to appear.
FISHINGHAWK, Wyatt Lee. Unlawful possess of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm during commission of felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
STANLEY, Ezzie Ray Spencer. Exploitation of an elderly person/disabled adult. Complaining witness was unavailable.
Revocations
ELLER, Jon Derek. Knowingly concealing stolen property; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 3.
HEAD, James Wade. Failure to comply with sex offender registration; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 30.
MEISSNER, Joseph Adam. Conspiracy; knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 30.
SHANKS, Veronica Lynn. Assault and battery with dangerous weapons; contributing to delinquency of minors. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 30.
Sentencings
LIVINGSTON, Jacquelyn Marie. Possession of stolen vehicle; second-degree burglary (three counts); possession after former felony conviction (two counts); malicious injury to property. Seven concurrent 12-year sentences in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.