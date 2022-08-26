Gavel
Nastco

Divorce decrees

Cristal Minter vs. Carl Minter, incompatibility.

Lori Jean Brannon vs. Stacey Randolph Brannon, incompatibility.

Civil suits

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Christine Polzin, petition for judgment, $2,433. 35.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:

• Shawna Lewis, petition for judgment, $9,624.76.

• Alec. J. Brown, petition for judgment, $2,277.48.

Small claims

Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC dba Continental Credit vs. Jennifer Nichole Southcott, $1,085.50, Sept. 26.

Bell Finance vs.:

• Misty Durossette, $1,601, Sept. 26.

• Jerry Webster, $588, Sept. 26.

• Travis Lecrone-Lane, $446, Sept. 26.

GMCF vs.:

• Jennifer King, et al., $585, Sept. 23.

• Charles Walls, et al., $1,160, Sept. 23.

Gail Shamblin vs. Caleb Thompson, et al., $700, Sept. 12.

Linda J. Powers vs. Karen Hoogendoorn, $10,000, Sept 26.

Initial appearances

ARAUJO, Marisa Lynn. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 4.

LANE, Jimmy Dale. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 2.

LOGAN, Kial Daewaun. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.

ZIMMERMAN, Jeromey. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.

Acceleration

LANE, Jimmy Dale. Aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 2.

Dismissal

ROSS, Julie Etta. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.

Sentencings

DAWSON, Boon Tyler. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Three years suspended. Fined $500.

DOWDY, Randle Keanon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. One five-year suspended sentence. Fined $500.

ESSELMAN, Nola. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One five-year suspended sentence. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

BURKHALTER, Chadwick Von. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

KELLENBENZ, Erica L. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; trafficking in illegal drugs; use of firearm while committing a felony; transporting open container of beer; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video