Divorce decrees
Cristal Minter vs. Carl Minter, incompatibility.
Lori Jean Brannon vs. Stacey Randolph Brannon, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Christine Polzin, petition for judgment, $2,433. 35.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Shawna Lewis, petition for judgment, $9,624.76.
• Alec. J. Brown, petition for judgment, $2,277.48.
Small claims
Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC dba Continental Credit vs. Jennifer Nichole Southcott, $1,085.50, Sept. 26.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Misty Durossette, $1,601, Sept. 26.
• Jerry Webster, $588, Sept. 26.
• Travis Lecrone-Lane, $446, Sept. 26.
GMCF vs.:
• Jennifer King, et al., $585, Sept. 23.
• Charles Walls, et al., $1,160, Sept. 23.
Gail Shamblin vs. Caleb Thompson, et al., $700, Sept. 12.
Linda J. Powers vs. Karen Hoogendoorn, $10,000, Sept 26.
Initial appearances
ARAUJO, Marisa Lynn. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 4.
LANE, Jimmy Dale. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 2.
LOGAN, Kial Daewaun. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.
ZIMMERMAN, Jeromey. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 9.
Acceleration
LANE, Jimmy Dale. Aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 2.
Dismissal
ROSS, Julie Etta. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
DAWSON, Boon Tyler. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
DOWDY, Randle Keanon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. One five-year suspended sentence. Fined $500.
ESSELMAN, Nola. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One five-year suspended sentence. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BURKHALTER, Chadwick Von. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
KELLENBENZ, Erica L. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; trafficking in illegal drugs; use of firearm while committing a felony; transporting open container of beer; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
