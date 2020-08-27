Muskogee County District Court 08.27.20

Marriage license
Kevin F. Wolffis, 40, and Christina B. Turic, 39, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs.:
• Carl Burris, $474, Sept. 18.
• Cierra Jones, $199, Sept. 18.
• Callie Martinez, $615, Sept. 18.
• Billie Seth, $554, Sept. 18.
Carol Myers vs. 360 Motors, $5,000, Sept. 30
MFCU vs. Dylan Garrett Durossette, $6,021, Sept. 16.
Sentencings
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Cruelty to animals; domestic abuse assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. One five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
MILLS, Blake Daniel. Assault and battery on police officer; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer. One five-year and two-one year concurrent sentences in prison. Fines $200.
MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. One seven-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
