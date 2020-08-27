Muskogee County District Court 08.27.20

Marriage license

Kevin F. Wolffis, 40, and Christina B. Turic, 39, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs.:

• Carl Burris, $474, Sept. 18.

• Cierra Jones, $199, Sept. 18.

• Callie Martinez, $615, Sept. 18.

• Billie Seth, $554, Sept. 18.

Carol Myers vs. 360 Motors, $5,000, Sept. 30

MFCU vs. Dylan Garrett Durossette, $6,021, Sept. 16.

Sentencings

HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Cruelty to animals; domestic abuse assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. One five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.

MILLS, Blake Daniel. Assault and battery on police officer; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer. One five-year and two-one year concurrent sentences in prison. Fines $200.

MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. One seven-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.

