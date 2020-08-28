Muskogee County District Court 08.28.20

Marriage licenses
William Richard Rumbley, 23, of Tahlequah, and Taylor Lynzie London, 26, of Fort Gibson.
Andrew Lane Hayes, 20, and Jana Rene Allen, 21, both of Midwest City.
Robert James Fryday, 50, and Marilyn Lucille Huff, 55, both of Eufaula.
Martin Ronald Du Toit, 31, and Roseanne Rachelle Reeves, 33, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Johnny Matthew Williams vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition to expunge.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. $1,660 cash (Nathan Joe Wright), seizure and forfeiture.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs.:
• Tommeshia Carter, petition for judgment, $15,039.15.
• Malinda Halliburton, petition for judgment, $6,123.19.
• Sarah Winkel, petition for judgment, $8,636.39.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Tina D. Hans, petition for judgment, $3,861.31.
Citibank vs.:
• Dana Cundiff, petition for judgment, $2,413.02.
• Verdell Brown, petition for judgment, $2,509.49.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Stephanie Morales, petition for judgment, $2,256.13.
In re: Rodney Horn, lost title.
In re: Miguel Diaz, two lost titles.
In re: Eugenia Miller, two lost titles.
In re: Trenton Watt, lost title.
In re: William Chaney, two lost titles.
In re: Gregory Leder, lost title.
Small claims
Raintree Apts. vs. Jennifer Few, $1,770, Sept. 21.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Patricia Hogshooter, $356, Sept. 25.
• John Rosson, $382, Sept. 25.
• Cherie Walker, $382, Sept. 25.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Sharon Givens, $1,010, Sept. 25.
• Dayshell Sallis, $514, Sept. 25.
• Paul Coltharp, $364, Sept. 25.
• Matthew Gardenhire, $1,401, Sept. 25.
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Edward Hurd, $2,034, Sept. 25.
• Kimberly Fieldson, $1,132.18, Sept. 25.
• Carrie Vanhorn, $1,563.27, Sept. 25.
• Kenneth Mitchell, $1,283.09, Sept 25.
• Shelly Foster, $1,883.60, Sept. 25.
• Casey Foster, $2,024.20, Sept. 25.
• Angelina Torres, $634.41, Sept. 25.
• Andrew Sisemore, $790.80, Sept. 25.
• Nicole Mitchell, $1,774.01, Sept. 25.
Initial appearances
ADKISSON, Jessie Amos. Grand larceny. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 11.
BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $7,000. Sounding docket Sept. 10.
CARRENO, Rolando. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding - posted zone. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 11.
DRISKELL, Wayland Lee aka DRISKELL, Waylon "Cuff." Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying firearm while under the infuence; reckless conduct with firearm. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Sept. 10.
HERNANDEZ, Luis Gerald. First-degree rape - by force or fear. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
KINSEY, Fletcher Jack. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 8.
McELVAIN, Aron Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 11.
ZEFERINO, Ramon Inocente. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept 11.
Dismissals
MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Motion applies only to revocation previously filed.
WILCOX, David William. Failure to register as a sex offender. Sentenced in federal court.
Revocation
KINSEY, Fletcher Jack. Rape by instrumentation; contributing to the delinquency of minors (two counts). Bond $7,000. Hearing Sept. 2.
DUI arrests
ARTEAGA, Jose. Driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving injury; failure to keep right; no valid driver's license. OHP arrest.
RAINWATER, John Thomas. Drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
STEVENS, Jason Wayne. Domestic assault and battery; enter structure with intent to commit crime/breaking and entering; domestic assault and battery; malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000; possession of paraphernalia; larceny of auto, aircraft or other motor vehicle; driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
