Marriage license
Dylan Lane Morgan, 22, of Muskogee, and Makayla Michelle Bryan, 19, of Bixby.
Divorce decree
Stephen W. Brown vs. Patricia M. Brown, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Rabecca A. Verne, petition for judgment, $1,845.67.
Portfolio Recover Associates, LLC vs. Tristan L. Yarbrough, petition for judgment, $9,143.69.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Toni Jenkins, petition for judgment, $8,091.61.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Zona Siler, petition for judgment, $4,006.33.
Initial appearances
LEMMINGS, Roy Earl. Child abuse. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Sept. 12.
LOGAN, Kial Daewuan. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 12.
McGEE, Amanda Ranell. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; embezzlement. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 12.
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Sept. 12.
Dismissals
ALLENBAUGH, Rahston aka ALLEBAUG, Rahston aka BAILEY, Rahston aka RAT'N aka TRIP. Aggravated assault and battery; gang-related offense. No complaining witness.
HILL, Dillon David aka D-MONEY. Aggravated assault and battery; gang-related offense. No complaining witness.
REED, Tinesha Lavon. Aggravated assault and battery. No complaining witness.
DUI arrests
MALONE, Elizabeth. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; minor in possession of intoxicating beverage; transporting open container of beer; improper lane use. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
MEAD, David Wayne Pedigo. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
MILLER, James Carlton. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; operating motor vehicle in unsafe condition. County arrest.
RAMEY, Grayson Alex. Driving under the influence; resisting arrest. Fort Gibson arrest.
WOLFE, Tonya Ann. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; accident involving damage to vehicle; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
