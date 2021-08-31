Marriage license
Antonio Christopher Escalante Lopez, 28, and Megan Rene Stuart, 27, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Lyndsey Dawn Wilson vs. Roger Paul Pippin, Sept. 23.
Mickey Annette Miller vs. Brian Parker Damet Jr., Sept. 23.
Civil suits
Kevin Charboneau vs. State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al., petition for expungement.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Lola J. McNatt, et al., foreclosure.
Peoples National Bank vs. Franky D. Weston, et al., foreclosure.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Steven Rice, et al., petition for judgment, $1,196.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Christa Calaway, $915, Sept. 15.
Thom McNeely vs. Vic Dowling dba V&J Steel Buildings, $10,000, Oct. 1.
Jean Fitzgerald vs. Roy Dodgins, et al., replevin, Sept. 15.
Braxton Chase Hardcastle vs. Zarya Roe, replevin, Sept. 15.
Guadalupe Bernal vs. Bobby Ollerdisse, $1,500, Sept. 13.
Initial appearances
COLEMAN, Winfred. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
JARNOT, Selena Cassidy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
SALAZAR, Dominique. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
Dismissals
KAUFFELD, Raychell Ann. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
MOORE, Bradley Olen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Victim/witness not cooperative.
STEWART-SWIMMER, Amy Dawn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
WARRIOR, Jason Jamar. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
COX, Dallas Eugene. Second-degree burglary, grand larceny. Bond $10,000. Hearing Sept. 8.
Sentencing
SANCHEZ, Samuel Micco. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Five years suspended. Fine $1,000.
DUI arrests
BROOKS, Melton Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcohol. City arrest.
HERX, Cory M. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Unspecified.
