Marriage licenses
Godfrey Washington Jr., 73, and Brenda Proctor, 41, both of Bristow.
Cody Zeke Gritts, 27, and Alicia Beth Groseclos, 31, both of Oktaha.
Protective orders
Maria Inez Diaz vs. Cenia Desuya Clark, et al. Sept. 16.
Jackie E. Dotson vs. Taylor L. Mooreland. Sept. 15.
Autumn Nicole Lee vs. Coitt Cleveland Armstrong. Sept. 16.
Melinda Sue Wilson vs. Micah Eugene Corn. Sept. 15.
Civil suits
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Douglas McSparen, deceased, et al. foreclosure.
In re: Tina Jarman, lost title.
In re: Tony G. Gustin, lost title.
Small claims
Urentit LLC vs. Eugene Jones et al. $1,800, Sept. 13.
Eddie Walker vs. Nate Cannon, replevin, Sept. 15.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs.:
• Shelby Huitt, et al. $227, Sept. 29.
• Patricia D. Woods, et al. $547, Sept. 29.
• Isis S. Mize, et al. $508, Sept. 29.
Muskogee County Community Action Foundation Inc. vs. Emily Minnick, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 29.
Initial appearances
BRIGGS, Megan Courtney. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
HERX, Corey Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Released on own recognizance. Disposition docket Sept 28.
HORNER, Christopher Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
Dismissal
CHIPPEWA, Rocky Boy Bronson Neil. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BRIGGS, Megan Courtney. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on own recognizance. Hearing Sept. 7.
DUI arrests
CORBELL, Christian. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
HUGHES, Eric Justin. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
PONDER, Dallas. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. County arrest.
STEVENS, Denton. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; speeding. City arrest.
WILSON, Danitra Rena. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.
