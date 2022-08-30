Marriage licenses
Keeton Leevi Brown, 20, and Courtney Kay Livingston, 19, both of Muskogee.
Robert Bryan Steele, 35, and Kendyll Michelle McElroy, 38, both of Muskogee.
James Lloyd-Allen Hall, 36, of Braggs, and Tanya Marie Lane, 41, of Gore.
Small claims
Latreva Etheridge vs. Jay Hodge Chevrolet, $2,399.44, Sept. 21.
Yorkshire Apartments vs. Bobbi Finch, $900, Sept. 12.
Initial appearances
HALL, Robert Allen Gene. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
HUGHART, Johnathan Levi. Stalking. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
KELLENBENZ, Erica Lanette aka WILSON, Erica Lonette aka WILSON, Erica Linette aka WILSON, Erica Lannette aka KELLENBENZ, Erica Lynette aka KELLENBENZ, Erica Wilson aka KELLENBENZ, Eric Wilson aka KELLENBENZERICA, Wilson aka KELLENBAZ, Erica aka KELLENBERG, Erica. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; carrying firearm while under the influence; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
MILLER, James Carlton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Sept. 27.
WHITE, Nicholas Aaron aka WHITE, Mick aka WHITE, Nick Aaron. Attempted third-degree burglary; assault on police officer; obstructing officer; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
WHITENER Jr., Joshua Louis. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
Revocation
SMITH, James Lee. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; larceny of merchandise from retailer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $50,000. Hearing Sept. 7.
Sentencings
BEARD, Clinton Doris. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; aggravated assault and battery;domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; first-degree burglary. Four 20-year concurrent suspended sentences.
WALKER, Darion Kristopher. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Two seven-year and one five-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
JONES, Dustin Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Haskell arrest.
OWENS, Gregory. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; failure to keep right. County arrest.
