Initial appearances
CAMPBELL, David Washington. Third-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $7,000. Sounding Sept. 13.
CROCKER, Christopher Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Sept. 6.
DELGADO, Rafael Armando. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000.; Assault and battery. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Sept. 5.
EVERETT, Jerry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 18.
HUNT, Michael. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
KRUTZIK, Ginger Sue. Possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail (methamphetamine). Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 5.
LATIMER, Alan Blake. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 12.
MARTIN, Deryl. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 11.
McDONALD, Stephanie Leeann. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Sept. 5.
SCOGGINS, James Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket Dec. 13.
SHEPHERD, Leroy John aka SHEPARD, Leroy. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 5.
SIMS, Kira Danielle. Embezzlement. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 5.
STILLS, Rodney Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
TORRES, Gabriella Elise. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $500. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
WEBB, Scott Allen aka WEBB, Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer; trespassing after being forbidden; lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 (two counts). Bond $35,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 8.
Acceleration
McDONALD, Joshua Riley. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Own recognizance. Hearing Sept. 6.
Dismissals
HAMILTON III, John Mark. Running a roadblock; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
KING, Jennifer Annette. Second-degree burglary. Best interest of justice.
MOSS, Joshua Allen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
TINSLEY, Jesse James. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Revocations
CROCKER, Christopher Lee. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; petit larceny; first-degree burglary; resisting an officer; uttering forged instrument; possession of forged notes or instruments; knowingly concealing stolen property; conspiracy; possession of controlled substance — second and subsequent (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; failure to stop at stop sign; left of center in no passing zone. Fined $500. Hearing Sept. 6.
DELGADO, Rafael Armando. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; tampering with security camera or system; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open bottle or container of liquor. Held without bond. Hearing Sept. 5.
KRUTZIK, Ginger Sue. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of park/school in presence of a minor; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000. Hearing Sept. 5.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 8.
Sentencings
BRANDLEY, Donavier Kentrell. Possession of imitation firearm after former felony conviction. Three years suspended. Fined $250.
CAMPBELL, Cody Ray. Attempted second-degree burglary (two counts); larceny of automobile. Three five-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
CAREY, Demetrius Chavez. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Five-year concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $500.
JOHNSON, Jake Dalton. Child neglect (three counts). Three 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
ODERMANN, William Lee. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. One seven-year and a one-year suspended sentence. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
JAMES, Maurice Lashon. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Haskell arrest.
McDONALD, Joshua R. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.
SCOGGINS, James Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
TORRES, Gabrielle. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no valid driver's license. County arrest.
