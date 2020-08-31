Muskogee County District Court 08.31.20

Marriage licenses
Layton John Lamphere, 34, and Morgan Nicole Brill, 27, both of Wagoner.
Rusty Andrew Patterson, 33, of Muskogee, and Jamie Nichol Mondello, 33, of Porum.
Kemish Isreal Gallegos Serna, 24, and Madison Gayle Hamilton, 20, both of Bixby.
Small claims
John Rogers vs. Sam Logsdon. $900. Sept. 21.
Dismissal
NOLEN, Jeremy Antquan aka NOLEN, Jeremy Andre aka McNAC, Jeremy. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
DRUMMOND, Justin Alan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
HOOPER, Jesse Ray. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — first offense; speeding; failure to carry security verification. OHP arrest.
McANALLY, Blade Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; endangering others while eluding police officers; speeding. City arrest.
ROADRUCK, Douglas Ryan. Driving under the influence of any Schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
RODGERS, Robyn Rachelle. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
SEATON, Kendall. Driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving the scene of accident involving damage. City arrest.
VANBLARICOM, Kevin Lane. Driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense; transporting open container — beer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; resisting executive officer; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. County arrest.
YANDELL, George. Aggravated Driving under the influence. City arrest.
