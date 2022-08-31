Marriage license
Jerry Lee Livingston Jr., 59, of Fort Gibson, and Maria Leann Gail Schubert, 36, of Checotah.
Civil suit
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Small claims
Karen Colleen Cox, et al. vs. Garrett Cox, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 19.
Lazy J Properties, LLC vs. Rachael Moore, $1,350, Sept. 16.
Initial appearances
BRUNER, Wallace. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket Sept. 14.
FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 12.
GAYTAN, Miguel. Application for material witness warrant. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
SIMON, Kaitlyn Rose. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 14.
WOLFE, Tonya. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 27.
Dismissal
WARRIOR, Gervorise Lamont. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Embezzlement. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 12.
Sentencing
RUSSELL, Matthew Wayne. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate (four counts). Four 20-year concurrent sentences with all but first 10 years suspended.
