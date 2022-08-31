Gavel
Marriage license

Jerry Lee Livingston Jr., 59, of Fort Gibson, and Maria Leann Gail Schubert, 36, of Checotah.

Civil suit

In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.

Small claims

Karen Colleen Cox, et al. vs. Garrett Cox, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 19.

Lazy J Properties, LLC vs. Rachael Moore, $1,350, Sept. 16.

Initial appearances

BRUNER, Wallace. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket Sept. 14.

FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 12.

GAYTAN, Miguel. Application for material witness warrant. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Sept. 21.

SIMON, Kaitlyn Rose. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 14.

WOLFE, Tonya. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 27.

Dismissal

WARRIOR, Gervorise Lamont. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts). Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Embezzlement. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 12.

Sentencing

RUSSELL, Matthew Wayne. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate (four counts). Four 20-year concurrent sentences with all but first 10 years suspended.

