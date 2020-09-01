Muskogee County District Court 09.01.20

Marriage license
William Alex Wright, 24, and Misty Jene Nichols, 22, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Stephnie Washington vs. Patsy Williams, $1,735, Sept. 21.
Joel Spink vs. Josh (JR) Billings, $1,000, Oct. 2.
Thomas Yadon Jr., et al. vs. Rikki Wilson, et al., $4,750, Sept. 21.
Givens trap, et al. vs. Bernadette Quick, $1,875, Sept. 21.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Eric Arnold, $440, Oct. 2.
• Frankie Singletary, $530, Oct. 2.
Initial appearances
McANALLY, Blade Allen. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept 15.
HOBSON, Beonca Rose-Ann. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 15.
HOLLIFIELD, John Davis. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 15.
THOMPSON, Tabyas Antwone aka THOMPSON, Tabyas Antoine. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
Dismissals
ALDRIDGE, Athena. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; child neglect (two counts); second-degree burglary; knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
BRICE, Davlynn Shanea. Second-degree burglary; child neglect. Per plea agreement.
BRIDGES, Brandon Edward. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of firearms after conviction or during probation; falsely personate another to create liability; child neglect; conspiracy; uttering a forged instrument; child neglect; larceny from the house; false declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
FOREMAN-BROGDON, Cody Allendal. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery; Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance;; unlawful use of communication facility. Lack of jurisdiction.
DEETER, Rachel Cheyenne. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAMMER, Darrinda Lea. Possession of stolen vehicle; grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOLLOWAY, Matthew Virgil. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAJORS, Steven Russell. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
RISENHOOVER, Jeffery. Shooting with intent to kill (two counts); use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property-under $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROCK, Nathan Charles. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
STATON, Jacob Matthew. Conspiracy; robbery with a weapon; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Paultricia Olivia. Child neglect (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery; desertion of child under 10; possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possession of material with intent to manufacture (two counts); possession of controlled substance; first-degree arson. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS Jr., Ray Martin. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
HOLLIFIELD, John Davis. Knowingly concealing stolen property; larceny of merchandise from retailer; assault and battery; grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $3,000. Hearing Sept. 15.
Sentencing
BALL, Dwayne Edward. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of community facility. One seven-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.