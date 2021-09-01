Marriage licenses
Donald Gene Osburn, 44, and Robyn Lynn Voigt, 43, both of Muskogee.
Todd Leroy Roberts, 59, of Kelseyville, California, and Julie Anna Hanley, 57, of Oktaha.
Johnny Lee Rogers, 82, and Patsey Lavalle Goad, 80, both of Muskogee.
Dustin Allen Lee, 27, of Vian, and Shelby Erin Whitley, 24, of Stilwell.
Protective orders
Amanda Leann Gardner vs. Tara Renee Gilbert, Sept 23.
Faith Marie Schleger vs. Bradley Joe Meeks, Sept. 22.
Samantha Kay Wilson vs. Bradley Joe Meeks, Sept. 22.
Civil suits
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., et al. vs. Thomas C. Rochelle, et al., quiet title.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Beverly Vanbrunt, petition for judgment, $1,523.
• Sebrina Deel, petition for judgment, $2,255.
Select Portfolio Servicing inc. vs. Delma Dianne Ballew, et al. foreclosure.
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. Amanda Leigh Kingsley, petition for judgment, $4,269.
In re: Laura Donna Mosing, lost title.
In re: Shawn Chau, lost title.
In re: Chester Bailey, lost title.
In re: First United Bank & Trust, lost title.
In re: Grant Hobbs, lost title.
In re: Doug Bethel, lost title
In re: Robert Snodgrass, lost title.
In re: Roger Stice, lost title.
In re: Deanna Hanley, lost title.
In re: Angie Reeves, lost title.
In re: Steven Anderson, lost title.
In re: Arlin Murphy, lost title.
Small claims
Hammons Brothers Properties LLC vs. Lyndsey Rossen, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 15.
Sentencing
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. Attempted first-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery. One five-year, one three-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
