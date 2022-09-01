Marriage license
Christopher James Pappas, 32, and Amanda Lane Durant, 35, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Stacey Leigh Rainbolt vs. Phillip Dewayne Rainbolt, incompatibility.
April Lyn Rounsley vs. Zachary Scott Rounsley, incompatibility.
Small claims
JRC Self Storage, LLC vs. Edward Elliott, $462, Sept. 21.
A-Avanti Self Storage, LLC vs. Terry Eller, et al., $360, Sept. 21.
Rachel Kutz vs. John C. Kutz, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 23.
Initial appearances
BURKHALTER, Chadwick Von. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 8.
MEAD, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
NICHELSON, Joshua Allen aka NICHOLSON, Joshua A. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts); second-degree burglary; grand larceny; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 8.
OWENS, Gregory aka OWENS, Greg aka GREGORY Jr., Mitchell aka MITCHELL Jr., Gregory aka OWENS, Gregg. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unsafe lane use. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 13.
ROBERTS, Rowdy Levi. First-degree burglary; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery (four counts). Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 8.
SMITH, James Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate (methamphetamine; obstructing an officer. Bond $150,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 8.
Revocation
ROBERTS, Rowdy Levi. Assault and battery on a police officer; resisting an officer; larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 8.
DUI arrest
MARSHALL, Christina A. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; fail to keep right in making right-hand turn. County arrest.
