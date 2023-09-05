Initial appearances
BERNHEISEL, Justin Tyler. Assault with a dangerous weapon; third-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
FULTZ II, David Ross. Feloniously pointing firearm; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; possession of controlled substance; conspiracy to steal copper; entering with intent to steal copper. Bond $23,500. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
Dismissals
DEGRAFFENREED, Bobby Jay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
HENDERSON, Brandy Lee. Assault and battery. No complaining witness.
PARRISH, Robert Michael. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
SUTTON, Kyler Cole. Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping. Lack of jurisdiction.
THORNBURG, Billy Shane. Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Sentencings
FLEMING, Felecia N. Child neglect. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
KUYKENDALL, Leroy. Operate (driving under the influence or actual physical control) vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
MAXWELL, Jericho. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
OLSON, Amber. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; obstructing an officer; no tag or expired tag; possession of marijuana. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
RONALD, Reginald. Driving under the influence; elude police causing accident; running road block; possess a dangerous drug with prescription; expired license plate; operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license; no driver's license. City arrest.
