Muskogee County District Court 09.02.20

Marriage licenses
Matthew Alan Collins, 41, and Kimberly Ann Callaham, 39, both of Muskogee.
Reginald Eugene Patterson, 66, and Linda Lee Carriveau, 71, both of Broken Arrow.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs. Justin Furr, $498, Sept. 23.
Initial appearances
MARTIN, Christopher Louis. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 10.
MOORE, Amanda Leann. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 14.
RAINWATER, John Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 14.
TILLERY, Megan Leanne. Enabling child sexual abuse. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
TOWNSLEY, Joshua Tyler. Child sexual abuse. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 10.
Acceleration
TOWNSLEY, Joshua Tyler. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 10.
Revocation
MARTIN, Christopher Louis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; escape from arrest or detention; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $3,000. Hearing Sept. 10.
Sentencing
RICH, Peggy Sue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Fifteen years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
CRAGG Jr., Robert. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.