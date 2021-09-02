Marriage licenses
Isaac Jesse Sloane McWilliams, 24, and Zoe Grace Huffer, 24, both of Muskogee.
Dillan Shane Miller, 25, and Brittany Taylor Field, 28, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Jeff Watkins, et al. vs. Angelica Silence, $2,050, Sept 15.
Mike Blair, et al. vs. Kandie Dye, $1,545, Sept. 29.
Initial appearances
BORDEN, Ashli Elizabeth. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
BROOKS, Melton Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
CORBELL, Christian Walker. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
FRIEND, Jeffrey Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
HUGHES, Eric Justin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
PONDER, Dallas Reed. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
WILSON, Danitra Rena. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
DUI arrest
DENTON, Hayley. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification; violation of the Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act; intersection violation - stop or yield. City arrest.
