Marriage licenses
Abdus-Sattar Abdul Nasser, 25, and Stephanie Gabrielle Mandujano, 26, both of Tulsa.
Rodger Dale Osmon Jr., 29, and ShyAnn Brown, 34, both of Porum.
Divorce decrees
Erin Elizabeth Parker vs. Matthew Thomas Parker, incompatibility.
Christina Louise Lewis Thomson vs. Braden Michael Thomson, incompatibility.
Protective order
Ashley Dawn Sutterfield, et al. vs. Robert Jones Langley, Sept. 21.
Small claims
Grandview Apartments vs. Tommy Shipley, et al., $804, Sept. 16.
Bell Finance vs:
• Garrick Clardy, $1,233, Sept 26.
• James Evans, $1,365, Sept 26.
• Patricia Newton, $469, Sept 26.
• Dennis Gilbert, $1,322, Sept 26.
• Heather Bailey, $1,580, Sept 26.
• Kimberly Nassar, $878, Sept 26.
Master Finance vs.:
• Raymond Breedlove, $355, Sept 28.
• Kim Durossette, $557.36, Sept 28.
• Latifah Lewis, $397, Sept 28.
• Bobby King, $480, Sept 28.
• Adam B. Tulino, $1,370, Sept 28.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Cody Parks, $393, Sept 28.
• Keshia Dossett, $106, Sept 28.
• Kelly Carney Page, $875, Sept 28.
Initial appearances
BOWERS, Jonathan Edward. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
BROWN Jr., Darrick Wayne aka BROWN, Derick Wayne. Sexual battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergence telephone call. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 9.
HENDERSON III, Lee Mac. Attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
MARSHALL, Christian Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; required position and method of turning. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
SAMANIEGO, Alexander. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 20.
Dismissals
HARRIS, Jourdin Denise. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Second-degree burglary. Refiled.
WILLIAMS III, Louis Avis. Embezzlement. Lack of jurisdiction.
ZACKERY Jr., Stanley Wayne. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
BROWN Jr., Darrick Wayne aka BROWN, Derick Wayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $6,000. Hearing Sept. 9.
WORLEY, Dennis. Endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 9.
Sentencings
MARTIN, Jerry Dewayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage. One seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
NOLEN, Jayme. Falsely personate another to create liability; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. One 10-year with all but first two years suspended and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentence.
