Marriage license
Lincoln Louis Hunnicutt, 42, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Anna Virginia Saldana, 39, of Muskogee.
Small claims
Action Loan LLC vs. Casey Aaron Foster, $1,797, Oct. 2.
Initial appearances
COVERDALE, Yvonne. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
TILLERY, Johnathan Lee. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician (two counts); assault and/or battery on medical care provider; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 16.
Acceleration
VAUGHN, Courtney. Obtaining cash by false pretenses; violation of Oklahoma statute via computer. Released on own recognizance. Hearing Sept 11.
Dismissal
CARR, Cassidy Ryan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Falsely personate another to create liability; unauthorized use of vehicle. Two concurrent nine-year sentences with all but first six years suspended.
RAGSDALE, Anthony Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; resisting an officer; driving with license revoked. One 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
JAMERSON, Marvin Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.