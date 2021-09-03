Civil suits
Red Crown Credit Union vs.:
• Danny Stevens, petition for judgment, $2,308.
• Vernon Williamson, petition for judgment, $6,912.
Initial appearances
DENTON, Hayley Christen. Possession of contraband (weapon/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 17.
HOGLE, Stephanie Amber Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 15.
DUI arrests
HEATH, Destiny Danielle. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
JIANG, Duan Feng. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
