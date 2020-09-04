Muskogee County District Court 09.04.20

Marriage licenses
Lincoln Ross Anderson, 40, and Heather Nikole Lane, 41, both of Muskogee.
Owen Alexander Wimer, 33, and Ayla Marie Smith, 30, both of Fort Gibson.
Charles Lee Crane, 46, and Sarah Faye Luellen, 41, both of Muskogee.
Jerry Clyde Regan Jr., 58, and Angela Sue Regan, 60, both of Okmulgee.
Small claims
Sherry Varga vs. Kalem and Kevin Echols, et al., $1,950, Sept. 9.
Remlock Investments LLC vs. Lesley Williams, et al., $1,000, Sept. 23.
Initial appearances
DRUMMOND, Justin Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 13.
FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Sept 10.
HOOPER, Jesse Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding - posted zone. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Sept 16.
JACKSON, Cordareau Nicario. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Sept. 10.
MORENO, Crystal Virginia. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 17.
RODGERS, Robyn Rachelle aka POWELL, Robyn R. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 15.
SCHUMACHER, Marty Dean. Sexual battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 17.
SHIRLEY, Johnathan. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 17.
SMITH, Mitchell Clyde. Robbery with a weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 17.
WEEDEN, Keith Alexander. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 18.
WIXOM, Tara Nichol aka JOHNS, Tara Nichol. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 11.
Accelerations
HOOPER, Jesse Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident damaged fixture. Bond $2,500. Hearing Sept. 16.
WIXOM, Tara Nichol aka JOHNS, Tara Nichol. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 11.
Dismissal
McDANIEL, Shanta Renea. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Completion of Regimented Treatment Program granted Aug. 8.
Revocations
FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Hearing Sept 10.
GRAHAM, Nathan Kelly. Perjury. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 14.
Sentencings
ANDERSON, Jayson Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; grand larceny; possession of controlled dangerous substance; second-degree burglary. Sentenced Sept. 3. Three 15-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
CRAFT, Derek Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Sentenced Sept. 3. Five years in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
HOOPER, Jesse Ray. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.
JACKSON, Cordareau Nicario. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; purchase preparation of a controlled substance in unauthorized time interval; resisting executive officer; duty to give information and render aid; unauthorized use of a vehicle; malicious injury or destruction of property - $1,000 or more; public intoxication. City arrest.
MOORE, Rendi Marie. Drive under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
