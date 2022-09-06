Small claims
GMCF vs. Michael Edwards, $2,708, Sept. 21.
James Ryan Eller vs. Sidney Schell, $2,383, Oct. 3.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Donaco Jones, $1,759, Oct. 3.
Initial appearances
FRIX, Matthew Eric. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 20.
HARPER, Jeremiah. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Sept. 20.
JONES, Dustin Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 20.
Revocations
NICHELSON, Joshua Allen aka Nicholson, Joshua A. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 13.
TURNER, Jr., Clifford Ellis. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 16.
Sentencing
WINTER, James Lloyd. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Eight years in prison.
DUI arrests
KILLSNIGHT, Ketewa Ashton. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
ROBINSON; Jackie James. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SALISBURY, Eric Gene. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
