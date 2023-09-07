Initial appearances
CARTER, Clarence Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docketSept. 19.
ELLIS, Travas Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 19.
KEYS Sr., Carlos Emmanuel. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 19.
Dismissal
ALLRED, Amanda Kay. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
SMALLEY, Matthew Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year and a one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BAKER, Tristan Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
JAMES, Johnny Gene. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
JUAN, Martinez. Driving under the influence; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.