BARBRE, Brian Edward. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts); tampering with security camera or system; distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
BEAUVAIS, Caleb Colton. Feloniously pointing firearm; domestic abuse — assault and battery (two counts); first-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.
BEERS, Cody Lee Allen Beers. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; protective order violation (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
BRIDGES, Brandon Edward. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
BUFFALO, Lena Rose. Possession of stolen vehicle; identity theft — unlawful use of personal identifying information; conspiracy; obtaining cash/merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses (five counts); felony value — two or more bogus together (13 counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
BUTCHER, Brittney Nicole. Feloniously pointing firearm; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
CARPENTER, Keith Dustin. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
CROSSLAND, Kevin Scott. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
DOAK, Robert Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
FIELDS-PORAS, Natalie Lynn. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Lack of jurisdiction.
GEORGE, Simeon Bryce. Driving under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
GRANT, Alex Dominic. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of park/school in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
GULLEY, Jeffery Alan. Driving under the influence (second and subsequent offense). Lack of jurisdiction.
HARMON, Nathan Richard. Escaping from Department of Corrections; larceny of automobile; second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
ISHAM, Rebecca Ann. Child abuse (four counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
JOHNSON, Aaron Isiah. Second-degree burglary (three counts); child neglect; knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
KIZZIA, Junie Ryan. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
KIZZIA, Phillip Lee. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; unsafe lane change; required position and method of turning. Lack of jurisdiction.
LUELLEN, Laken Nicole Page. Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAJORS, Dalton Allen. Robbery with a weapon; kidnapping; conspiracy; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAYFIELD, Brandon Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; resisting an officer; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
McBRIDE, Nicholas Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
McKINNEY Jr., Thomas Russell. Driving under the influence of alcohol (second and subsequent offense); obstructing an officer; child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
NICHOLSON, Christopher Dewayne. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
O'LAUGHLIN, Cara Dawn Nicole. Uttering a forged instrument (three counts); knowingly concealing stolen property; trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Lack of jurisdiction.
RAMEY, Tyler Lee. Escape from arrest or detention. Lack of jurisdiction.
REDEAGLE, Christopher C. Sexual battery; bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. Lack of jurisdiction.
REDO Jr., Victor Cottrell. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; domestic abuse — assault and battery (second and subsequent offense). Lack of jurisdiction.
ROCCO-GRIFFIN, Tylor Anthony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery; child endangerment by driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
SEATON, Kendall Rochelle. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
SCOGGINS Jr., Joseph Dewayne. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture;
SCOGGINS Sr., Joseph Dewayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
STATON, Jacob Matthew. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
STEWART, James Michael. First-degree rape by force or fear. Lack of jurisdiction.
VIEIRA, Michael Aaron. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs second offense and subsequent felony; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
WACOCHE, Benjamin James. Robbery with a weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER-GRANT, Paultricia. Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS, Jackie Dale. First-degree robbery. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS Jr., Ray Martin. Second-degree burglary (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
WILSON, Jennifer Anne. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center. Lack of jurisdiction.
