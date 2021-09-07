Marriage license
Gregory Aaron Hunter, 48, and Jessica Elizabeth Brigden, 37, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Terri Lee Fletcher vs. Jerry Eugene Fletcher, Sept. 23.
Small claims
America's Best Value Inn vs. Lisa Simpson, et al. $1,300, Sept. 20.
Nathan Dlabaj, et al. vs. Donna Arnold, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 20.
Joe Castillo, et al. vs. Emma Mitchell, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 20.
Initial appearance
HEATH, Destiny Danielle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Revocation
JENKINS, Tyler Anthony. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility; falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; intersection violation - stop or yield. Bond $3,000. Hearing Sept. 15.
DUI arrests
DAVIS, Eldrick Terrell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; possession of controlled substance; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
HANEY, Carl Darren. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container - beer; failure to maintain lane. County arrest.
KIMBLE, Chelsey Devon Kiser. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
NELSON, Owen Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery. City arrest.
PHILLIPS, Reginald Lester. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
RAHMANI, Ramin. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving left of center. Fort Gibson arrest.
SPRINGBORN, Eric Jay. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
VELASQUEZ, Jose David. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
WALKER, Jordan River. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.