Marriage licenses
Michael Ray Rosales, 24, of Muskogee, and Stormie Nicole Dowling, 21, of Fort Gibson.
Kevin Dale Davis III, 20, and Madison Alane Acuff, 20, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
Angela Kerns, et al. vs. Heirs of Luther L. Tidwell, quiet title.
Small claims
Epoch Properties vs. Cindy Haughey, $8,400, Oct. 30.
Green Country Village, et al. vs. Michelle Batiste-Harriss, $166, Oct. 3.
Muskogee Housing Authority — Port City Acres vs.:
• Daryl Williams, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 3.
• Marqueez Guess, $555, Oct. 3.
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs.:
• Christian Dalton, et al., $1,575, Oct. 3.
• Kimberly Owens, $1,075, Oct. 3.
Initial appearances
BENNETT, Teana Elizabeth. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
BLILE, James Dewayne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
FRITTS, Terry Randall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
KELLOGG, Chelsea E. Prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee (two counts); failure to comply with lawful order; resisting an officer; public intoxicating. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
KILLSNIGHT, Ketewa Ashton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 18.
SALISBURY, Eric Gene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 18.
STANFILL, Holly Janell. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
Revocation
BILLINGS, Thaddeus Devon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; escape from arrest or detention; battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 15.
Sentencings
PORTER, Didasha Lanail. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); larceny of merchandise from retailer. Two 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,100.
MILLSAP, Donald Lee. Second-degree burglary. Four years suspended.
WALTERS, Marcus Darren. Assault and battery on a police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Three 20-year, three one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
