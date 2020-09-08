Muskogee County District Court 09.08.20

Marriage license

David Allen Scott, 40, and Tina Darlene Turbeville, 35, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Christine Davis, et al. vs. Muskogee Federal Credit Union, et al., $10,000, Oct. 2.

J. Eric Jones Law Office, PLLC, vs. Beverly Fuller, $5,077, Oct. 14.

Bridgette LeAnn Williamson vs. Jacob Brasier, et al., $500, Sept. 23.

Civil suit

In re: 2019 Dodge Ram 3500, lost title

DUI arrests

McCARVER, Bowen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.

MOORE Jr., Johnnie Lee. Operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol. County arrest. 

