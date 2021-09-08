Marriage license
Joy Raelene Farris, 39, and Chancy Grace Ligon, 26, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Yessica Lopez vs. Emmanuel Aquirre Lopez, Sept. 30.
Karlee S. Hester vs. Michael Anthony Richerson, Sept. 30.
Dominique Storche Marshall vs. Terence Wade Melewee Jr., Sept. 30.
Jessica Lee Turpin vs. David Leroy Turpin, et al. Sept. 30
Civil suits
Okie Property Managers LLC vs. Keith Prest, et al., quiet title.
In re: O-DBL-R Distribution LLC, lost title.
In re: Renee White, lost title.
In re: Jackie Goid, lost title.
In re: Marisela Monarez, lost title.
In re: Ringo Jack Knox McCormick, petition to change name.
In re: Ryan Lybeck, lost title.
In re: Paul Holt, lost title.
In re: Mark Dooley, lost title.
In re: Ray Martin, et al. lost title.
In re: Theodore Pearson II, lost title.
In re: Jennifer Hollon, lost title.
In re: Frank Carroll, lost title.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Robert Martin, petition for judgment, $15,880.
Syncrony Bank vs:
• Derek Dennis, petition for judgment, $2,981.
• Rhonda Russell, petition for judgment, $9,195.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gigi R Webb, petition for judgment, $1,353.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Rebecca Sparks, et al. petition for judgment, $591.
Arvest Bank vs. Ginger L. Cato, petition for judgment, $2,702.
First United Bank And Trust Company vs. Amy Holland, et al. foreclosure.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Crystal D. Edgar, $518, Oct. 8.
• Samantha King Hubler, $780, Oct. 8.
E&C Homes LLC vs. Tianne Farmer, $700, Sept. 22.
Action Loan vs. Jeremy Leon Scott, $734, Oct. 8.
Total Management LLC vs. Randy Taylor, et al. $3,996, Sept. 22.
Initial appearances
BIGGOOSE, Ramey Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; resisting an officer; obstructing an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 27.
DOYLE Jr., Cornell Jerome. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
HECK, Christian Marshall. Possession of firearm while on probation; committing felony with firearm with defaced ID number; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
Dismissals
BRIGGS, Megan Courtney. Domestic assault with a deadly weapon. No complaining witness.
BRIGGS, Megan Courtney. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
Commented
