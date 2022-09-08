Marriage licenses
William Nicklaus Hays, 25, and Desiree Elizabeth Ramsey, 23, both of Muskogee.
Jose Ivan Lopez, 25, and Alejandra Aguirre Leon, 22, both of Muskogee.
James Phillip Harkreader, 27, and Lauren Ashley Keele, 24, both of Muskogee.
Walter Dean Bower, 24, and Kaitlyn Nikole Powell, 25, both of Muskogee.
C.J. Brian James, 42, and Tamara Harris-Smith, 41, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Nakayea C. Simpson, et al. vs. Shantae Maxwell, Sept. 22.
Civil suits
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Norman Thompson, et al., petition for judgment, $5,031.03.
In re: Cheney Malone, lost title.
In re: Pablo Pontra Contreras, lost titles.
In re: Pablo Avila, lost title.
In re: Nicholas Sinni, lost title.
In re: Mauricio Oñoro, lost title.
In re: Preston Boss, lost title.
In re: Rigoberto Perez, lost title.
In re: Todd Persons, lost title.
In re: Graeme Moore, lost title.
In re: Robert Kelley, lost title.
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs.:
• Mallory A. Carr, petition for judgment, $1,196.15.
Keith Carr, petition for judgment, $1,828.26.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Natalia Walker, petition for judgment, $2,258.08.
Small claims
Fair Haven Manor vs. Mark William Hayes, $588, Oct. 3.
Red River Credit vs.:
• Kristal Brice, $849.10, Oct. 7.
• Kemaga Leffal, $1,938.89, Oct. 7.
• David J. Henson, $1,485.01.
• Crystal Vickrey, $2,112.23, Oct. 7.
• Ricky Sides, $1,138.92, Oct. 7.
• Danica Brooks, $1,809, Oct. 7.
• Angela Haynes, $1,138.92.
• Dara Scott, $1,103.81, Oct. 7.
• Victoria Garza, $682.41, Oct. 7.
• Shawn Haynes, $1,052.26, Oct. 7.
• Kathryn Ybarra, $1,214.49, Oct. 7.
• Rachel Hughes, $874.64, Oct. 7.
Initial appearances
ELIZONDO, Pablo. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $4,000. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
FRANKLIN, Taylor King. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Oct. 18.
ROBINSON, Jackie James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
TURNBULL, Michael Emanuel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
Dismissals
PRICE, Johnny Russell. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. No complaining witness.
RIDENOUR, Katherine Elizabeth. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
ARNOLD, Tammy L. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. One eight-year sentence with all but first two years suspended and one six-month concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $250.
CRAIG, Earnest Dalton. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Two years suspended. Fined $250.
LEE, Shawna Laniece. Child abuse; child neglect. Two 20-year concurrent suspended sentences with all but first 10 years suspended in each. Fined $1,000.
