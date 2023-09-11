Initial appearances
BENNETT, Marriah Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
BREAUX, Elijah. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
BURNS Jr., Gregory Emond. Protective order violation (two counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
FINCH, Tristan A. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; disrupt/interrupt/prevent emergency telephone call; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket Sept. 21.
HELTERBRAKE, Scott Michael. Possession of firearm former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
HESTER, Lloyd Stevenson. Child neglect; child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
JESTICE, Nathan A. aka JESTICE, Nathaniel Alan aka JESTICE, Nathan Alan. Aggravated assault and battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
MARTINEZ, Juan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
QUINTANA, Christi Dawn aka QUINTANA, Christi Dawn Marie. Second-degree burglary; Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept 22.
REES, Jeffrey Daniel aka REES, Jeffery. Aggravated assault and battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 22.
STANCLE, Bryson Shawn Cash. Prison placing bodily fluid on government employee (three counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 23.
Acceleration
BENNETT, Marriah Lynn. Child neglect (two counts). Bond $6,000. Hearing Sept. 14.
Dismissals
BROWN, Tamra Raylinn aka BROWN, Tamera aka BROWN, Tamra Raylin. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
CARTER Jr., Benrick Rickey aka CARTER, Bendrick. Domestic assault, battery or annault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Per plea agreement in CF-2022-660.
JESTICE, Nathan aka JESTiCE, Nathan A. aka JESTICE, Nathaniel A. aka JESTICE, Nathan Alan. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
McLEAN, Roddell. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Best interest of justice.
PERRYMAN, Wesley Bill. Driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
BUTLER, Joshua DeWayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession pof drug paraphernalia; failure to pay taxes due to state. One seven-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,010.
FULTZ, Melissa. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. One five-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
GARCIA-CHAVEZ, Enrique aka GARCIA, Enrique. Running a road block (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Two 10-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $550.
WIXOM, Steven Eric aka WIXOM, Steve Eric. Child neglect; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. One seven-year and one five-year concurrent sentences.
DUI arrests
BRICE, Daarrion C. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; child endangerment. City arrest.
PREBLE, Nathaniel James. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving. County arrest.
