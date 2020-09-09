Muskogee County District Court 09.09.20

Disclaimer
The Tyler J. Hammons listed in today's court records is not the former mayor of Muskogee, John Tyler Hammons.
Marriage licenses
Robert Louis Jackson Jr., 48, and Bridgette Sharae Wackerly, 28, both of Muskogee.
Tommy Wayne Howe, 55, and Melody Lynne Fryar, 53, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Frank Trotter, et al., petition for judgment, $6,021.60.
Atwood Rentals vs. Robert Allen Silvey, et al., replevin.
Foursight Capital LLC vs.:
• Brandi L. Lane, et al., petition for judgment, $10,038.95.
• Ronald Fieldson, et al., petition for judgment, $11,680.76.
Small claims
Gayle Desmuke vs. Jason Stidman, et al., $741.27, Oct. 9.
Bryan Phillips vs.:
• Eastside Citgo, et al., $8,000, Oct. 9.
• Eastside Citgo, et al., $9,000, Oct. 9.
Initial appearances
BARC, Ryan Joseph. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
NELMS, Jeffrey Scott aka NELMS, Jeffery Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 23.
RHOADES, Amy Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
TRECKER, Dylan Christopher. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
Revocation
MAXON, Andrew Robert aka MAXON, Andy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Hearing Sept. 16.
Sentencing
HAMMONS, Tyler J. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; possess firearm during commission of a felony; intimidation of witness. Sentenced Sept. 9. Ten years suspended to serve consecutive to one 18-year, two ten-year and one three-year concurrent sentences with all except the first eight years suspended. Fined $1,000.
