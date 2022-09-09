Marriage license
Travis James Frey 35, and Kelsey Denese Roberts, 36, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Victor Manual Lezama vs. Renee Fredrick, Sept. 29.
Robert Mackey vs. Sharon Hess, Sept. 20.
Justice Paige Johnson vs. Gabriel Gage Walker, Sept. 23.
Gregory A. Points vs. Steve R. Elsey, et al., Sept. 28.
Jessica Ivy Life vs. Carter Loubier, Sept. 22.
Civil suits
Alexander Austin Joseph Wilcox vs. Heirs to Sara L. Russell, quiet title.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Felecia Brinkley, petition for judgment, $814.18.
• Cindy Haughey, petition for judgment, $909.26.
Cavalry SPV, LLC vs. James A. McCutcheon, petition for judgment, $11,808.68.
Buddy Tacker, et al. vs. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance, Co., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
UHG 1 LLC vs. Amos Rouell, petition for judgment, $2,338.27.
Small claims
Carlton E. Horner vs. Khalil Frierson, et al., $10,000, Sept. 23.
Initial appearances
BILLINGS, Thaddeus Devon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; petit larceny. Bond $15,000, Sounding docket Sept. 23.
BOSWELL, Ralyn Kaye. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
SALCIDO, Delores. Embezzlement. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
STEVENS, Coby Ray aka STEVENS, Colby aka STEVENS, Cody R. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 16.
WILLIAMS Jr., Allen Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
Acceleration
STEVENS, Coby Ray aka STEVENS, Colby aka STEVENS, Cody R. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 16.
Sentencings
LACOSSE, Justin Todd. Accessory to knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Credit for time served.
THORNE, Nathan Richard. Larceny of controlled dangerous substance. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
ABERNATHY, Wesley Lane. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; operating motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions imposed on driver; failure to use child restraint system under 4 or under 2 rear-facing. City arrest.
