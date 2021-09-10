Marriage licenses
Harrison Kretzer, 22, and Caitlin Williams, 23, both of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
James Henry Johnson, 73, and Ruth TeJuana Johnson, 72, both of Muskogee.
Amir Jawari Said, 22, and NaMarque Cintrese Chaplin, 23, both of Tahlequah.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Micah Fox, et al. petition for judgment, $6,483.
Westlake Services, LLC vs. Carol L. Hinton, petition for judgment, $7,741.
Small claims
WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Tammy Montgomery, $808, Sept. 27.
BRL Properties, LLC vs. Zachary Thomason, $525, Sept. 27.
Three Rivers Properties, LLC vs. Jerome Hughes, $1,270, Sept. 27.
Action Loan vs. Adonia S. Watson, $300, Oct. 13.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Stephen Johnston, $392, Oct. 13.
• Vanessa Griffin, $2,042, Oct. 13.
• Anthony Gamblin, $554, Oct. 13.
• Jennifer Beck, $331, Oct. 13.
• Stormy Mayberry, $851, Oct. 13.
• Tyler Cockrum, $1,968, Oct. 13.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Robie Bunch, $801, Oct. 13.
• Sarah Bratton, $333, Oct. 13.
Initial appearances
HARGROVE, Brandy Ann. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 24.
WILSON, Justin M. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 24.
Dismissals
MULLICAN, Matthew Roy. Kidnapping; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of firearm while on probation; driving under the influence; domestic abuse - assault and battery; carrying a firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
PIERSON Jr., Ronnie Gene. Driving under the influence; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; possession of stolen vehicle. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
HESTER, Shayna Marie. Attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer (two counts); larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $1,500. Hearing Sept. 15.
Sentencings
BUFORD, Garfield. Assault and battery on corrections personnel; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
CRABTREE, Deana Gail. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of counterfeit coin with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia. One three-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
JOHNSON, Damien Marshone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer, failure to stop or yield sign. One 12-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $100.
OLLIE, Byron Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. One three-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
ALNETT, Brenna. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; expired license plate. City arrest.
GOINS, Demario Deshawn. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
HORN, Rodney Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence; second-degree burglary. County arrest.
SELLARS, Hayley Nickole. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
WARRIOR, Deidre Sharee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
