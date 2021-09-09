Marriage licenses
Christopher John Ward, 29, of Hitchita, and Elizabeth Kay Harris, 20, of Henryetta.
Matthew Michael Gardenhire, 33, and Jeri Lynn Paulson, 30, both of Wainwright.
Troy James Mordecai, 34, and Amber Lee Smith, 39, both of Henryetta.
Ricardo Garza, 40, and Brooke Lauren Berkenbile, 33, both of Fort Gibson.
Larry Wayne Smith, 65, and Sandra Kay Morrison, 57, both of Muskogee.
Melvin Lee Cade Sr., 66, and Patricia Cole, 64, both of Tulsa.
Clay Webster Bales, 46, and Kaylee Dawn Hargrove, 26, both of Muskogee.
Jerry Zachariah Stewart, 24, and Maryah Dawn Milton, 23, both of Muskogee.
Michael Matthew Isbell, 35, and Maria Inez Diaz, 26, both of Braggs.
Bryttanie Leola Morris, 23, and Jasmin Brianna Pacheco, 20, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Shalonda Alene Coulter-Evans vs. Vernon Tyrone Evans, Sept. 30.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex. rel., et al. vs.:
• Jackson Potts, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
• Lindsey Howard, order to appear at hearing on assets.
In re: Jody Key, lost title.
In re: Joshua Stanton, lost title.
In re: Ramee Amber, lost title.
In re: Daniel Martinez, lost title.
In re: James Scott Brown, lost title.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs. One Kubota Skid Steer SVL 75 (Alberto Guevara, et al.), seizure and forfeiture.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Danile Lloyd Rollins, et al., $856, Sept. 29.
• Lisa Marie Dennis, et al., $543, Sept. 29.
• Global Construction LLC, $850, Sept. 29.
• Paul Douglas Shackelford, $746, Sept. 29.
• David Upky, $581, Sept. 29.
• Ronald Wesley Lowe, $594, Sept. 29.
• Taylor Nicole Cotner, $552, Sept. 29.
Mid Continent Construction vs.:
• Ralph Graves, et al., $760, Sept. 27.
• Dustin Asbill, et al., $850, Sept. 27.
• Austin Yates, et al., $900, Sept. 27.
• Demetrius Franklin, et al., $625, Sept. 27.
• Vesta Nail, et al., $500, Sept. 27.
• Renia Hurd, et al., $650, Sept. 27.
• Jacnita Mitchell, et al., $1,000, Sept. 27.
• Trevor Tipton, et al., $650, Sept. 27.
• Katherine Owens, et al. $550, Sept. 27.
• Carl Cummings, et al. $550, Sept. 27.
• Colby Ballard, et al., $500, Sept. 27.
• Tikae Tilly, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 27.
• Robert Munson, et al., $2,650, Sept. 27.
• Katelynn Alexander, et al., $1,180, Sept. 27.
Initial appearances
CONE, Tisa Marie. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
DAVIS, Eldrick Terrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; reckless driving; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
GIBBS Jr., Johnny Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
GUEVARA III, Cruz. First-degree rape. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
KIMBLE, Chelsey Devon Kiser. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; Transporting opened container of intoxicating substance. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
NELSON, Owen Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
PHILLIPS, Reginald Lester. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
RAHMANI, Ramin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
SPRINGBORN, Eric Jay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
WALKER, Jordan River. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond posted. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
WILLINGHAM, Starla. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer. Bond posted. Sounding docket Sept. 23.
Dismissal
ROBERSON, Dommoneat Donwea Print aka ROBINSON, Dominique Robinson aka ROBINSON, Dommoneat Donwea aka ROBINSON, Donyea aka ROBESOB, Dommoneat aka DONYEA, X. Assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Complaining witness failed to appear.
Sentencings
HORN, Rodney Lee. Second-degree burglary. 20 years in prison with all but first 12 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
MILLS, Benjamin Caleb. First-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Count one dismissed; count two, six months suspended. Fined $500.
O'DONNELL, Charity Mae. Endangering others while eluding police officer; running a roadblock; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing an officer. One 10-year, two five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.
DUI arrests
CARO, Federico U. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; kidnapping; eluding police officer; failure to stop of yield at proper place; running a roadblock; transporting container of beer. City arrest.
COX, James William. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; trafficking in illegal drugs. County arrest.
