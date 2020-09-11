Muskogee County District Court 09.11.20

Marriage licenses
Kevin Lee Headrick II, 22, and Spencer Chelsea Cheynne Cordray Cochran, 23, both of Muskogee.
Norman Gerald Garrison, 65, and Kim Louise Lopez, 50, both of Muskogee.
Troy Patrick Gleese, 39, and Jennifer Gay Stilley, 41, both of Warner.
Civil suits
In re: Ryan Britton, application for title.
In re: Paul Brock, application for title.
In re: Kalan Burkhardt, et al., application for title.
In re: Andrew Gordon, application for title.
In re: Dylan Moore, application for title.
In re: James Reading, application for title.
In re: Jacob Williams, application for title.
Small claims
JoDeana Stafford vs. Helen Wood, $1,000, Sept. 30.
Lee Home Solutions LLC vs. Billy Butler, et al., $775, Sept. 28.
Z&J Enterprises LLP vs. Michael Morris, et al., $725, Sept. 28.
3 Forks Properties LLC vs.:
• Joann Mary Nehring, $1,100, Sept. 28.
• Rhajean Mitchell, $2,203, Sept. 28.
Initial appearances
BENNETT, Marriah Lynn. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
CARLTON, Chadwick Allan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
HAYES, Darren OBrien. Third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
LAMBERT, Kevin Len. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
McCARVER, Bowen Seth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
MOORE Jr., Johnnie Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
MOORE, Rendi Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
SEATON, Kendall Rochelle. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; leaving scene of accident involving damage (two counts). Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
WALKER Jr., Tommy Lynn. Assault with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
YANDELL, George. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Released on own recognizance. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
Acceleration
FORD, Heather. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 21.
Dismissals
BALLARD, Travis Glenn. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Request of witness.
DANIEL, Chase Owen. Driving under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense; Allowing use of motor vehicle without required ignition interlock; speeding — posted zone. Lack of jurisdiction.
DIDWAY, William Benton. First-degree rape by force or fear; rape by instrumentation. Lack of jurisdiction.
HORSLEY, Mitchell Devon. Larceny of automobile (two counts); domestic abuse — assault and battery — second and subsequent offense; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
JOHNSON Jr., Bert Homer. Cause/procure/permit injury or sex abuse to child. Lack of jurisdiction.
LAMPKIN Sr., Jeffery Dean. Embezzlement; sexual abuse - child under 12. Lack of jurisdiction.
MACARUSO, Cassandra Opal. Falsely personate another to create liability; Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to wear safety belt. Lack of jurisdiction.
McMANUS Jr., Steven Leslie. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; reckless driving. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Elisha Renee. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIS, James Preston. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
GEIGER, Amanda Kaye. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 17.
Sentencing
VETTER, Robert Alan. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
SEATON, Kendall Rochelle. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.