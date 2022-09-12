Gavel
Marriage licenses

Zachary Aaron Arney, 20, and Baylea Dawn Curtis, 22, both of Fort Gibson.

Roger Dean Rolston, 61, of Webbers Falls, and Donna Leigh Arney, 62, of Muskogee.

Protective order

Kelly Renee Ballinger vs. Brandon Lee Coppin, Oct. 5.

Civil suits

In re: Bentzen Financial, LLC, application for approval of transfer of structured settlement payment rights.

Barbara Climer vs. Dolgencorp dba Dollar General, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.

Thomas Bentley vs. Billy Gordon Haynes, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Larry Major, petition for judgment, $7,722.50.

Small claims

Shelley D. Fewel vs. Bernice Gonzalez, $200, Oct. 7.

Red River Credit vs. Fabian Lopez Navarro, $1,160.99, Oct. 7.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Caleb Vance, $513.17, Oct. 14.

DUI arrests

BALLARD, Colby Eric Dean. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possess marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.

OGLE, Gregory Scott. Driving while impaired. City arrest.

ROSS, Braylin Laquan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; resisting executing officer; speeding. City arrest.

SPRINGBORN, Morgan Leanna. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.

