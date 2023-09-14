Dismissals
CARLTON, RIta Lynn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; threaten to perform act of violence.. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
DAVIDSON, Cheo Eugene aka DAVIDSON, Chad aka WILLIAMS, Jordan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Victim is deceased.
HASKINS, Ryan Alexander aka SMITH-HASKiNS, Ryan. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury to property — over $1,000; domestic abuse — assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call; threaten to perform act of violence. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
JAMESON, Travis Lin. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
JONES-WORKINGS, Jaclyn aka JONES, Jaclyn Ann. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No cooperative victim.
URBINA, Sonya Lynn. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Revocation
LANDRUM, Ariel Travis. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; petit larceny. Bond $8,000. Hearing Sept. 22.
Sentencings
FLYNN, Ronnie Dewayne. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; assault and battery. One four-year and one 90-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $250.
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); escape from felony arrest or detention; trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Three 10-year, five five-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent sentences with all but first five years suspended. Fined $25,500.
McGEE, John Fitzgerald. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Seven years suspended.
DUI arrest
SHINE, Robert. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
