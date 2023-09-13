Initial appearances
BRICE, Da'Arrion. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of medical marijuana without a license; carrying a firearm while under the influence; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $4,500. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
CLEMONS, Emmanuel Lloyd. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); obstructing officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
COUCH, Kenneth. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $12,000. Sounding docket Sept. 25.
FISHER, Garrett Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked (buprenorphine (suboxone)). Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
GILLIAM, William Cody. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
GRAY, Christopher Alan. Child neglect; public intoxication. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
HALL, Hailey. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket Sept. 25.
HICKS, Megan. Child neglect; public intoxication. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 26.
JONES, Alandra-Marie Mercy. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 25.
MEADORS, Jonathan Walter aka MEADORS, Joathan aka MEADORS, Jon aka MEADORS, Johnathon Walter aka MEADORS, Jonathon Walter. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — second and subsequent. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Sept. 25.
PREBLE, Nathaniel James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding Sept. 26.
Dismissals
SIMS, Kira Danielle. Embezzlement. Lack of jurisdiction.
WARD, Shannon. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
SHOEMAKE Jr., Garry Wayne. Conspiracy. Bond $2,500. Hearing Sept. 21.
