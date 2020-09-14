Muskogee County District Court 09.14.20

Marriage licenses
Micah Scott Page, 22, and Torie Rhea Liston, 21, both of Muskogee.
Finas Nathaniel Trammell, 40, and Audra Danae Hummel, 25, both of Oktaha.
Civil suits
Jason Thouvenel vs. Dana Jacqueline Pruet, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Red Crown Credit Union vs. John Richard Rowland, petition for judgment, $31,012.
Small claims
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Crystal Braun, $2,528, Oct. 20.
• Haley Nicholson, $1,360, Oct. 20.
• Summer Brashears, $471, Oct. 20.
• Michael Harp, $281, Oct. 20.
Initial appearances
CROSSWHITE, Sean Ryan. Second-degree burglary (two counts); grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
DAVIS, Claude William. Second-degree burglary; falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 24.
SMITH, James Brady. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
SOLIS, John Dean. Sexual abuse — child under 12. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Larceny from a person. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving under the influence; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
Dismissal
BARRERA, Jarrod Robert. Domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery. No complaining witness.
Revocation
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Obstructing an officer (three counts); attempted prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; obstructing an officer (two counts); resisting an officer (three counts); public intoxication (two counts); larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts); driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; failure to use child restraint system (three counts); trespassing after being forbidden. Held without bond. Hearing Sept. 28.
DUI arrests
LANE, Brandi. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Warner arrest.
PIPKINS III, Orvie Neal. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possess dangerous drugs without prescription or license; speeding. City arrest.
STARKEY, Harley Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding; possession of contraband by inmate. Haskell arrest.
WASHINGTON-ALEXANDER, Dorothy Kiara Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
