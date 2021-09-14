Marriage licenses
Wyatt Jacob Harper, 21, and Emma Nichole Caldwell, 19, both of Muskogee.
Michael Darnell Walker, 59, of Tulsa, and Necia Lauren McCoy, 50, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Makenzi Christian Haughey vs. Noah Daniel Bourassa, Oct. 5.
Philip Carl Pack vs.:
• Maria Brooke Brubeck, Oct. 7.
• Dallas Eugene Cox, Oct. 7.
Vincie Joan McCarty vs. Michael Patrick Davis, Sept. 30.
Sean Dean Henson Sr., et al. vs. Doreen Henson, Sept. 30.
Doreen D. Henson, et al. vs. Sean D. Henson Sr., Sept 30.
Civil suits
Progressive Direct Insurance Company vs. Cara D. O'Laughlin, petition for judgment, $4,076.
Discover Bank vs. Brooke N. West, petition for judgment, $14,578.
Capital Bank N.A. vs.:
• Michael W. Morris, petition for judgment, $3,334.
• Kevin W. Grizzle, petition for judgment, $5,202.
• Anita Hill, petition for judgment, $3,983.
• Geraldine L. Mann, petition for judgment, $3,260.
• David W. Hearn, petition for judgment, $5,536.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Tishia LaShea Howard, $804, Oct. 13.
Initial appearances
BETHEL Jr., Michael Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
CALHOUN, Matthew Charles. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 28.
CAMP III, Corrie Dean. Felony value - two or more bogus checks together. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
DRISKELL, Eddie Clifford. Trafficking in illegal drugs (two counts); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
WALTON, Christina Lynn. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; possession of controlled substance. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket $1,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
Dismissals
GREEN, Hunter William. Shooting with intent to kill. No complaining witness.
NODINE, James Timothy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
FREEMAN, Jacob Aaron. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. One-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
JOHNSON, Malique E. Aggravated assault and battery. Two years in prison. Fined $1,000.
LANDRUM, Terry Duane. Third-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Three eight-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
LADAY; Byron Ollie aka OLLIE, Byron Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic and battery in presence of a minor. One three-year and one one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
CONE, Grant Austin. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; possession of marijuana; speeding. City arrest.
DUBUQUE, James M. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; eluding police officer. County arrest.
MOYDELL, Katie Lynn. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. City arrest.
