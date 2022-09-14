Gavel
Nastco

Marriage licenses

James Cauthon, 50, and Sheena DeAnn Lawson, 46, both of Gore.

Clifford Travis Loud, 43, of Wister, and Lisa Dian Mitchell, 48, of Howe.

Civil suits

In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.

In re: Chelsie Garcia, lost title.

In re: Parker Day, lost title.

In re: Robert Hancock, lost title.

In re: Jon L. Dees, lost title.

In re: Elin Yargee, lost title.

In re: Mark. R. Cotner, lost title.

In re: John Nichols, lost title.

In re: Harry L. Johnson, lost title.

In re: Zachary Rogers, lost title.

In re: Eagle Bluff Enterprises, LLC, lost titles.

Small claims

McCaslin RV Spaces and Mobile Home Park, LLC vs. Danielle Russell, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 5.

Sun Loan vs.:

• David Henson, $1,710.90, Oct. 5.

• Oliver Martin, $934.43, Oct. 5.

• Catalina Gutierrez, $840.60, Oct. 5.

• Nicole Ford, $1,140.55, Oct. 5.

Jeffrey A. Henderson, et al. vs. Charles Southern, $2,650, Oct. 5.

Initial appearances

JONES, Davaun. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; possession of firearm with defaced serial number; contributing to delinquency of a minor; obstructing officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.

SOAP, Emery Trey. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 28.

WOOTEN, Aaron Keith. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (methamphetamine); driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; operate vehicle with defective equipment or in unsafe condition. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 1.

Acceleration

BYRD IV, James Ambers. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 22.

DUI arrests

CAMPANA, Anthony Giovanni. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

GREEN, Gregory. Driving under the influence of any schedule I chemical or controlled substance; failure to stop at stop sign; no valid driver's license. County arrest.

