Marriage licenses
James Cauthon, 50, and Sheena DeAnn Lawson, 46, both of Gore.
Clifford Travis Loud, 43, of Wister, and Lisa Dian Mitchell, 48, of Howe.
Civil suits
In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Chelsie Garcia, lost title.
In re: Parker Day, lost title.
In re: Robert Hancock, lost title.
In re: Jon L. Dees, lost title.
In re: Elin Yargee, lost title.
In re: Mark. R. Cotner, lost title.
In re: John Nichols, lost title.
In re: Harry L. Johnson, lost title.
In re: Zachary Rogers, lost title.
In re: Eagle Bluff Enterprises, LLC, lost titles.
Small claims
McCaslin RV Spaces and Mobile Home Park, LLC vs. Danielle Russell, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 5.
Sun Loan vs.:
• David Henson, $1,710.90, Oct. 5.
• Oliver Martin, $934.43, Oct. 5.
• Catalina Gutierrez, $840.60, Oct. 5.
• Nicole Ford, $1,140.55, Oct. 5.
Jeffrey A. Henderson, et al. vs. Charles Southern, $2,650, Oct. 5.
Initial appearances
JONES, Davaun. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; possession of firearm with defaced serial number; contributing to delinquency of a minor; obstructing officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
SOAP, Emery Trey. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
WOOTEN, Aaron Keith. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (methamphetamine); driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; operate vehicle with defective equipment or in unsafe condition. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
Acceleration
BYRD IV, James Ambers. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 22.
DUI arrests
CAMPANA, Anthony Giovanni. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
GREEN, Gregory. Driving under the influence of any schedule I chemical or controlled substance; failure to stop at stop sign; no valid driver's license. County arrest.
